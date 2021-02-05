Raila: Our youth need access to capital not wheelbarrows

Opposition leader Raila Odinga kicked-off another round of countrywide tours aimed at popularizing the Building Bridges Initiative in the wake of possible referendum.

Raila was in Turkana on Friday where he made a case for the proposals contained in the final BBI draft report, which has since been transmitted to the county assemblies for approval. According to Raila, BBI presents a surest avenue for the empowerment of young people.

This he said is contrary to campaign being popularized by Deputy President William Ruto whose campaign now revolves around a wheelbarrow.

The former Prime minister wondered why Ruto resorted to the wheelbarrow when a few years ago he was fronting youth empowerment programmes whose basis were on current technological trends.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Instead of giving our young people access to capital, you are talking about wheelbarrow. What can a wheelbarrow do? A wheelbarrow is only effective at a construction site.” Raila said

“Ruto is very forgetful. In 2013, while on campaign Ruto said he will help build a high-tech economy. He promised that every child in primary school will be given a laptop. Those children are about to do their class eight national exams and they haven’t seen the laptops. He then turns around and says he will give them wheelbarrows.” the ODM leader added.

Raila accused Ruto of unfulfilled promises citing the Deputy President’s famous pledge that a state-of-the-art stadium will be build in every county yet this was yet to materialize.

He said the DP even promised to ensure that the government will generate millions of jobs for the youth every year and that this one still remains a mirage.

“Ruto has forgotten that he promised one million modern jobs every year. He says the Handshake was disruptive to government but what did he do in the first seven years. He should have helped generate five million jobs.” He said

Raila who is also the African Union High Representative on Infrastructure says under the BBI, the government will introduce a special kitty, the Youth Development Fund, where young people will be able to access a seven-year interest fee loans to start their businesses.

He said this is the way to go given that the government doesn’t have the capacity to employ all young people in the country.