Raila outlines his youth agenda ahead of the 2022 General Elections

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga now wants the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) changed and placed under the Ministry responsible for Youth Affairs.

“The youth make make up 75 per cent of the Country’s population, it beats logic to have an institution that is meant to help them placed at National Treasury, under a small toothless secretariat,” He argues.

In posts on his official Twitter page, Raila also called for interventions to empower the youth training.

He said there is need to review HELB loans by expanding the limit to reflect the cost of living in Kenya and removing accrued interest rates and CRB listing of the graduates.

Under the hashtag RailaYouthAgenda, the ODM Party Leader also vouched for the re-engineering of the National Youth Service by devolving its campuses to the 47 Counties and put it in charge of a mandatory induction and community service across the Country.

September 19, 2021

He said as a County we should maintain a data bank on skilled youth, source support, including extending specific incentives to SMEs ran by craftsmen and artisans and ensure that their passions become professions, industries and jobs.

“We should create a National Boda Boda fund and local Boda Boda assembly units for motorbikes to make them more affordable to support the potential of the over 2.4 million riders,” He said.

Raila said the National Government and the Private sector should also roll out a 10,000 per year Kenya National Youth Internship program as well as revamp industries across the Country to create employment opportunities for the youth.

He said we should create a Tax holiday for youth enterprises and minimize taxation for new and small youth owned businesses.

“We should create a Youth Commission with equal representation on gender and task it with advancing the participation of the youth in spheres of public and private life as well as mainstreaming youth’s perspectives in planning and decision making,” He said.