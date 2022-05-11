Raila Pledges to Adopt RPL Policies to Streamline the Informal Sector

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential nominee Raila Odinga has announced a raft of plans to streamline the informal sector if elected President in the August 9th general election. According to the former premier, a majority of those working in the sector are often duped into accepting meager payments despite their unmatched skills due to lack of proper academic credentials. Raila says that under his government he plans to adopt a policy for Recognition of Prior Learning that rewards individual skills.

  

