ODM leader Raila Odinga has promised to have the youth allocated at least four cabinet slots if he is elected President in 2022. Raila who was speaking during a meeting with a group of youth from the Mt. Kenya region at the university of Nairobi said time had come for Kenya to invest in the youth through an affirmative plan. The opposition leader reiterating his pledge of 6,000 shillings a month for the jobless Kenyan once he ascends to power.

Related