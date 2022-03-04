Raila promises massive transformation in his first 100 days in office

BySimon Achola
Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has promised massive transformation in the country in his first 100 days in office if elected President.

Raila said that he has a ten point guiding plan that his administration will use to ensure it achieves what the founding fathers of the nation envisaged.

The ODM leader spoke as he toured Bungoma Count as he sought to solidify his support base in the wider former Western Province even as the region becomes a battle ground for Presidential candidates eyeing the 2.5 million votes at stake.

Raila kicked off his campaigns in Kimilili constituency, before holding several stopovers along the way at Kamukuywa and Webuye fly over bridge before closing the day’s work at posta grounds in Bungoma Town.

Raila promised a raft of programs that he says will go a long way in transforming the country to ensure the vision for Kenya by her founding fathers is realized.

Local leaders reemphasized the regions support for Raila Odinga while insisting that he was the best bet for the nation in the next poll.

The leaders at the forum lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto after his claims in the US that the country loses close to Ksh 100 billion each year through corruption.

Mukhisa Kituyi also joined the national campaign team for Raila Odinga.

  

