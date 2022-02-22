Raila promises to free Kenya from corruption, high cost of living

The Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga says his agenda is to transform Kenya to the path of a developed nation if elected President.

Raila who led his Azimio brigade in a vote hunting mission in Taita Taveta said he will free Kenya from the yoke of corruption and high cost of living.

Raila was on his last tour of the Coast region pitched camp in Taita Taveta wooed locals to join the the Azimio la Umoja movements and be part of a new Kenya.

Railasought to ensure that the region remains solidly behind his bid for the August 9th general election.

The ODM party leader used the rallies to outline some of the areas he would focus on if elected the 5th president of Kenya including his plan to improve the economy and the livelihoods of Kenyans.

Raila noted that his Baba Care plan was the best bet yet to transform the health sector and ensure Kenyans receive affordable services.

And with Taita Taveta being rich in minerals, Raila promised to ensure factories are in place to increase value addition while at the same time promising to enable inter-country trade with the neighbouring Tanzania.