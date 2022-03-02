Raila promises to resettle IDPs once he ascends to power

Orange Democratic Movement Party leader Raila Odinga now says resettling of Internally Displaced Persons will be his top priority once he ascends to power.

Speaking during campaign rallies in Nakuru County Raila regretted that most of the residents who were affected by the 2007/08 post election violence particularly in Molo are still in anguish and need to be resettled.

Raila at the same time said his government will foster peace in the region under the Azimio banner.

“My agenda is to see a united, peaceful and prosperous country. Hii ndio maana ya Azimio La Umoja. I want to see a country where we all can live and work freely anywhere in the four corners of our country,” he said.

Odinga who made inroads in the County wooing voters in Molo, Turi , Njoro and Kisulisuli areas promising to get a lasting solution to the fertilizer menace affecting farmers.

“Agriculture is an economic mainstay in Nakuru County. We will modernize and invest in the sector in order to revitalize it and boost the incomes and lives of our people,” Raila said.

The former Premier also said affordable health care for the vulnerable through Baba Care will be his priority once he occupies the top seat in the land.

Leaders who accompanied him faulted the Kenya Kwanza Alliance saying they have nothing new to offer to Kenyans.