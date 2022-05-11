Raila promises to revitalize Tana River economy

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya political brigade led by its presidential candidate Raila Odinga has Wednesday commenced a 4-day coastal region tour to popularize the coalition ahead of the coming august polls.

Odinga who earlier witnessed the endorsement of host governor Dhado Godhana by the Tana river elders to run for the second term promised to address issues of perennial floods, commercialisation of livestock sector and expanding irrigation for economic growth.

According to the Azimio itinerary, Odinga is set to meet coalition aspirants from the county before engaging residents on series of rallies in Hola, Garsen and Magarini as he looks forward to strengthening his political base, which for years has overwhelmingly voted for his bid to take the reign of power.

Leaders accompanying him are Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Murang’a MP Sabina Chege, Kilifi gubernatorial candidate under Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition Gideon Mung’aro among others.

Hola, Tana River County: Kicking off our tour of the Coastal region. We shall take our Azimio Message across the entire country. This is the time for all Kenyans to pull and work together for the greater good of our people. That is Azimio. #Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/s1qk0SWegg — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 11, 2022

The former premier will on Thursday tour Kilifi County, before heading to Kwale county on Friday.

Odinga’s coastal tour will hit climax on Saturday with a tour in Mombasa County.