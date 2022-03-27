Raila promises to seal corruption loopholes if elected president

Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has once again said he will take nothing to chance in his quest to seal corruption loopholes in the country should he become the next president.

Odinga while leading the coalition’s sustained campaigns in Kakamega County on Sunday promised to deliver what he terms as massive transformation in the key sectors of the economy, education, and agriculture within his first 100 days in office if he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Odinga’s Sunday activities began with a church service at St. Joseph, Shibuye Church in Shinyalu constituency, Kakamega County.

He underscored the importance of the church while urging for peaceful coexistence in the country during and after the electioneering period.

Raila in the company of other leaders then proceeded on political engagements, including stopovers in Shinyalu, Khayega, and Ikolomani among others where he welcomed more leaders into the orange party such as Navakholo member of parliament Emmanuel Wangwe.

Raila said if he becomes the next president, he will ensure proper utilization of public resources.

Odinga drummed up support for his 10-point agenda, which he claimed had been tested and successfully applied in more developed economies.

Leaders who accompanied Odinga dismissed claims by their counterparts in Kenya Kwanza who allegedly suggested the ODM leader did not care about the luhya nation on matters development, even as they reiterated their support for Odinga’s presidential push.