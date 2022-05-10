Raila promises to strengthen Kenya, Somalia bilateral ties if elected

Raila Odinga has promised to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Kenya and Somalia in an effort to promote Kenya’s economy.

Speaking Tuesday afternoon when he met Eastleigh Business Association in Nairobi, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate reiterated his commitment to addressing high taxes facing businesses.

On taking office we shall ensure that measures are put in place so that the economy grows, businesses thrive and our people are better off. That was a great engagement with the Eastleigh Business District Association. Thank you. #Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/G43uM5GLux — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 10, 2022

The Azimio leader says streamlining the Kenya Bureau of Statistics and the Kenya Revenue Authority will help set up a conducive environment for Kenyan business communities to operate.

Odinga who was accompanied by other leaders aligned to the Azimio coalition said his administration will ensure Nairobi becomes the business hub for Eastern Africa.

The leaders who accompanied him led by host MP Yussuf Hassan, Suna MP Junet Mohamed, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Nairobi MP Esther Passaris and Wajir MP Fatuma Gedi told the association Raila has proven to be an outstanding leader to spur the Kenyan economy.

Earlier, Raila announced a raft of measures to streamline the informal sector if elected President in the forthcoming election.

In a press conference held at his Karen residence on Tuesday, Raila said his administration will adopt a policy for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) which seeks to remove middlemen and brokers who take advantage of the vulnerabilities of millions of workers in the sector.

Raila noted that a majority of those working in the informal sector are often duped into accepting meagre payments despite their unmatched skills due to a lack of proper academic credentials.

“I firmly support we implement the recognition of Prior Learning Policy in Kenya (RPL). We have too many skilled Kenyans with no papers flock to industrial areas for jobs that pay less due to a lack of recognized certificates,” he said

The Presidential hopeful urged stakeholders to implement the policy so as to formalize the sector.

“It is long past time for the country to do something for this sector which is the largest employer in this country and a source of livelihood for many. We are going to form a partnership to ensure that this sector is formalized,” Raila assured.