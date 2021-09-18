Raila rallies behind Azimio la Umoja, says Coast stands to benefit

ODM leader Raila Odinga Saturday rallied the Coast region behind his Azimio la Umoja initiative saying the region stands to benefit from its intended objective.

Raila said the historical land injustices at the Coast have left locals yearning for a new political dawn which will address the matter.

In a meeting that was given a wild berth by a section of the regions luminaries such as Kilifi’s Amason Kingi, Raila maintained that coast residents cannot afford to get it wrong this time round.

Over the last few months the coast region has been rocked by growing political urge to break away from Odinga’s influence.

Top among those who have been pushing for the region to forge its own political future is Amason Kingi.

Raila Odinga has in the last few weeks rallied the youth to see issues from his perspective as he seeks to counter William Ruto’s apparent political grip on Kenya’s youth.

“Coast region in general have spoken in one voice. They have expressed support for the journey we are on. Thank you for the warm welcome,” said Raila.

Raila Odinga once again fell short of an outright declaration that he will vie for president

This as Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho said he is ready to put aside his Presidential ambitions to support Raila Odinga as the Party’s Presidential candidate.

On his part, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said that as a people their shield and strength lay in diversity and unity.

“This will not only give us our fair share of a voice in national matters but also equitable representation in nation building,” he said.

“For far too long, subsequent Governments have marginalized the coast region and its people. This situation has continuously compounded problems facing us including youth unemployment; land tenure, economic sabotage amongst others,” he added.