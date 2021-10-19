Raila reaches out to youths in second day of Meru tour

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s tour of Meru County entered the second day Tuesday with a focus on the youth.

Raila who made several stopovers in major towns to address residents outlined his manifesto should he be elected as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Raila said the youth agenda will form a critical piece of his administration. He said his administration would make good use of the big number of youth in the country by engaging them in gainful employment and business.

He said his government will extend loans to the youth to venture into agri-business.

Acknowledging greetings from the people of Riverland, Kariene and Nkubu. We are moving forward together as one people. #OneLove #Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/ZA0ayYPnCd — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) October 19, 2021

Speaking in Nkubu Town, Raila challenged young people to register en mass voters during the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

He said failure to register as voters will deny them an opportunity to elect good leaders into office next year.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi is leading a host of governors and other elected leaders in accompanying Raila in his tour.