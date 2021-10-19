Raila reaches out to youths in second day of Meru tour

by Margaret Kalekye
SourceJoseph Cheruiyot
Tags

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s tour of Meru County entered the second day Tuesday with a focus on the youth.

Raila who made several stopovers in major towns to address residents outlined his manifesto should he be elected as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Raila said the youth agenda will form a critical piece of his administration. He said his administration would make good use of the big number of youth in the country by engaging them in gainful employment and business.

He said his government will extend loans to the youth to venture into agri-business.

Speaking in Nkubu Town, Raila challenged young people to register en mass voters during the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

He said failure to register as voters will deny them an opportunity to elect good leaders into office next year.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi is leading a host of governors and other elected leaders in accompanying Raila in his tour.

  

Latest posts

IG orders probe into killing of boda boda rider in Meru

Margaret Kalekye

German national found dead after argument with wife in Nyeri

Margaret Kalekye

Take a firm position in upcoming COP 26 Climate Change Discussions, Kenya Advised

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More