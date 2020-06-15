Raila receives COVID-19 free certificate from KEMRI

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has tested negative for coronavirus.

Odinga, through his twitter account after receiving his Covid-19 status commended the Kenya Institute of Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and Professor Matilu Mwau from the testing centre for the professionalism and efficiency displayed.

Raila once again appealed to Kenyans to take tests, sanitize and observe social distancing.

He took the test at KEMRI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Narok County health officials have began mass testing of people entering the county through Mai Mahiu-Narok highway in a bid to ensure no persons infected with the coronavirus enters the county.

The exercise which kicked off on Sunday began a day after the county recorded its first Covid-19 case.

Stephen Punywa a member of the Narok county COVID-19 response team urged the county government to post more health officials at Suswa roadblock saying the two officials stationed there currently are not enough to test all persons entering the county.

Punywa said the exercise of testing those entering the county is been extended across all county border points since Narok county borders six counties namely Nakuru, Bomet, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira and Kajiado county with one side bordering Tanzania.

The county has put health officers in all those border points to make sure those entering the county are tested.

Elsewhere, Isiolo Governor Dr. Mohamed Kuti, who is also the Council of Governors Health Committee chairman, has called on counties to seek as many partnerships as possible to intensify their preparedness to handle the coronavirus pandemic owing to the surge in local transmissions of the disease.

He said with the disease already reported in over 35 counties, the devolved units should ensure requisite measures are put in place to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

Kuti directed counties to ensure mandatory screening of all visitors getting into their respective areas and also intensify public sensitization campaigns to ensure compliance with the health protocols on observing personal hygiene, social distancing and wearing of face masks.

He further added that counties, must also comply with the government’s 300 isolation bed capacity, and train as many health workers as possible to deal with the pandemic.