Opposition leader Raila Odinga met leaders from Maa speaking Counties to reconcile them ahead of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting in Kajiado County.

The stormy meeting held at Maasai Lodge, Ongata Rongai, was meant to cool political temperatures among leaders following fears that the forthcoming BBI mega rally schedule to take place in Narok may not happen due to political animosity.

After Governor Joseph Ole Lenku was appointed as chairperson of the BBI team in the region, two factions emerged in Kajiado one opposing his appointment.

The team is said to have hatched a plan to present a different document from what Ole Lenku and his team will present.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



To avoid the looming show down some mediators are said to have approached Raila to intervene in reconciling the leaders.

A source privy to the discussions said it took interventions from Raila to cool down the leaders after a bitter exchange among them.

A plan to oust Ole Lenku as the regions’ BBI chairman and replace him with Environment CS Keriako Tobiko was also overturned.

Raila said the BBI forums will provide a platform for all communities to present pertinent issues affecting them at the grassroots level.

He dismissed claims that BBI is a political movement terming those propagating such theories as selfish individuals.

Ole Lenku announced that the Saturday BBI meeting will proceed as scheduled.

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai and CS Tobiko said they will unite the Maa community and serve as an example of unity in the Country.