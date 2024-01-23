Raila refutes claims of divisions in Azimio la Umoja Coalition

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has repudiated reports to the effect that the opposition alliance was experiencing divisions.

Odinga says the reports are false and are only meant to cause division and anxiety in the coalition. He says the coalition’s leaders are still reading from the same script.

“Nobody has left Azimio. Azimio remains intact except for a few members of parliament who decided to take a walk. But the leadership of Azimio is intact,” said Raila

“There is no dissension and there is no disagreement anywhere in Azimio,” the former Prime Minister reiterated

Raila was in Lamu County to popularize his party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). He says the coalition is united. He described the reports as sensationalist and ought to be rejected.

“Azimio coalition is not collapsing anytime soon. We don’t want media to spread unnecessary and irresponsible propaganda,” he said