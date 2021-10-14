Raila returns to Turkana with ‘Azimio la Umoja’ message

Barely a fortnight after the Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga toured Turkana County, the opposition chief returned to the renowned Cradle of Mankind Thursday with his latest campaign vehicle – Azimio la Umoja.

Even though a rich vote hunting ground, given the rapidly growing population, Turkana sits among the poorest regions in Kenya. And the ODM leader says he has a better understanding of the challenges facing the locals. He is promising to address them.

“The United Nations recognizes the fundamental human rights such as the right to life, right to food, right to shelter, right to education and finally right to good health,” he said

“I will ensure no one goes to bed without food. Turkana is blessed with bountiful resources and its people shouldn’t starve,” He added

Addressing his party’s delegates in Lodwar, the former PM says contrary to belief, Turkana has many water resources that can be fully utilized to feed the whole of Kenya.

Were he to ascend to power in 2022, the Ex-PM is promising an economic revolution in Kenya. If elected, he says he will prioritize the revival of collapsed industries and make Kenya a manufacturing economy to create wealth and employment.

He said his policies will center on agricultural production to end the perennial drought and make the country food sufficient. On corruption, the opposition leader said his administration will help seal loopholes used to loot public funds.

“What I am saying is not just a dream. All this are possible,” Raila assured

Raila’s tour of the region is significant to his Presidential campaign for the reason that area Governor Josephat Nanok who was once his close political ally, to the extent that he deputized him in ODM, has now joined forces with Raila’s main rival in next year’s polls, William Ruto, the deputy president.

And even though he rallied the locals to ensure massive listing in the ongoing voter registration exercise, Raila wants his supporters in the region reading from the same page.

Here, he immediately called for the closing of ranks between Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes and Loima lawmaker Jeremiah Lomorukai, who are said to have their eyes fixed on Nanok’s gubernatorial position in next year’s elections.

“We do not want a war that will divide us. We will not want a nomination exercise that will leave people divided. We sit down and agree on those who want to vie for National Assembly seats, Senate, Women Reps, MCAs, and even governors. At the end of the day, only one person per seat will be elected and serve at a time,” he said.

Popular throughout all his campaigns, the former Prime Minister told the Turkana people he will usher them to Canaan, (the land of plenty) after the polls.

“We should walk together as all Kenyans and go to Canaan. I have climbed the mountain and seen the land and have come to take you with me,” Raila told the residents.

After Turkana, Raila who has been busy touring President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard is expected to visit deputy president William Ruto’s turf in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county starting Friday.