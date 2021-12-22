Raila rides Nairobi-Kisumu train, lauds revival of MGR line

ODM leader Raila Odinga has lauded the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration to revive the old meter-gauge railway line between Nairobi and Kisumu.

The former Prime Minister who took his maiden ride on the MGR, boarding the train from Fort Tenan before alighting in Kisumu City, noted that the railway line has the potential to turn around the economic fortunes of areas where the line has passed.

He said the line will boost businesses just like it was in the ’90s.

“When train services were halted many years ago, the towns where the line went through were economically impacted negatively. The economy in these towns simply crumbled. This (revival) is good for our people.” The ODM leader said

And amid criticism from a section of Kenyans that the lunatic express had been overtaken by time, owing to its slow pace, Raila who is the African Union special envoy on Infrastructure is adamant that its benefits outweigh the 12-hour ride.

“The train will be transporting passengers and goods. This is an alternative. It is cheaper than road transport. It takes longer but it’s safer. The holiday goers from Nyanza and Western should try the train.” He said

Raila was in the company of Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga some governors, MPs, and Senators.

In the meantime, Mr. Odinga called on Kenyans to rally behind Azimio la Umoja movement noting that it is the surest platform to promote unity and stability that provide a solid foundation for the nation’s prosperity.

“Let’s all unite to fight the enemies of development such as illiteracy, poverty, and disease,” he said