Raila rules out further changes to BBI document

The opposition leader Raila Odinga has ruled out further changes to building bridges initiative document saying the bill has already been published.

Raila who met Muslim leaders in Mombasa to drum up support for the document said those seeking further changes must wait until another opportunity to amend the constitution presents itself.

Raila the building Bridges Initiative ship has set sail with the collection of signatures and can no longer accommodate further changes.

the ODM leader now says those who still have issues or fresh views have no option but wait for a next time to the dismay of Muslim leaders who were still pushing to have their input included.

Raila welcome those with divergent views saying they too are exercising their democratic rights and are at liberty to vote as they deem fit.

Area leaders who had accompanied him sought support for the document saying it has immense benefits for the region.

Elsewhere, Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has called on Kenyans to support the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative to forester peace and stability in the country.

Mucheru who was in Nyeri said that the country has been able to spur its economic growth because of the tranquillity thanks to the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mucheru called on the youth to support the constitutional amendment bill saying it aims at empowering the young people economically