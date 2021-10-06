Raila rules out likelihood of working with DP Ruto ahead of 2022

I am ready to work with any person in this Country ahead of the 2022 election, ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has said.

Raila however remains non-committal on his Presidential bid saying he will consult his supporters first.

This even as he appeared to dismiss the likelihood of partnering with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the elections.

Speaking during an interview with Kalenjin radio stations, Raila said Ruto ran away from him, and urged the community to give him someone else to work with preferably a woman.

He said the Hustler narrative associated with Ruto doesn’t inspire confidence among Kenyans saying the word itself is associated with conmanship, thuggery and other bad things.

Raila however said he has no problem with Ruto campaigns saying as a Kenyan who has declared his intention to run for the highest office, he has a right to mobilize his support base.

He however dismissed claims by Ruto that the Handshake has interfered with the Government’s development agenda terming the claims as misleading.

Raila criticized the Jubilee Government borrowing saying Kenya owes close to 7 Trillion as opposed to the less than 2 trillion it owed before President Uhuru and Ruto took over.

“The problem with the Jubilee Government is that it borrows short term at very high interest rates while the coalition Government under President Kibaki borrowed long term on low rates,” He said.

Giving an example of the Standard Gauge Railway, Raila said the coalition Government did the feasibility tests and even awarded the tender at a cost of about Ksh 250b but when Jubilee took over, they cancelled the contract and awarded it to another company at double the amount.

Raila says Kenya must rise above mobilizing political support along ethnic lines saying he will continue to traverse the Country to unite Kenyans ahead of the elections.