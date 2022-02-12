Raila, Ruto pitch camp in Western

Azimio La Umoja team pitched camp in Busia County as they continue to popularize their presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The leaders hit out at Deputy President William Ruto accusing him of lacking respect for the presidency.

They defended Raila from accusations that he is a government project. The team heads to Migori and Homabay counties on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to make independent choices in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking in Kakamega while on a charm offensive in the Western region, Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza co-principals said Kenyans have a democratic right to choose their leaders, devoid of external pressure in the forthcoming general election.

They dismissed those trying to impose leaders on Kenyans ahead of the August polls saying they are in for a rude shock.

The Deputy president flanked by Ford Kenya leader, Moses Wetang’ula, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, held a series of rallies at Munganga, Mumias East before proceeding to Navokholo Centre and Amalemba Grounds in Kakamega county.

The three principals accused a section of leaders from the region of sycophancy and fanning disunity among the Mulembe nation.

Musalia reiterated that their political outfit was aimed at uniting all Kenyans and forming the next government this August.

The Kenya Kwanza brigade is set to visit Baringo county Sunday, for another series of rallies in Senator Gideon Moi’s turf.