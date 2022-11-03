Raila: Ruto’s directive on probe into extrajudicial killings is vindictive

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has poked holes into the ongoing probe on alleged extrajudicial killings saying the process has turned into a “witchhunt” and “personal vendetta”.

Raila in a press briefing Thursday, accused President William Ruto of targeting former DCI boss George Kinoti and other state officers who served in the previous regime.

“Hon William Ruto’s grudge against George Kinoti and the DCI started way before the elections. Ruto appears to believe that the coming of his regime is a perfect mandate for him to punish the officers he long had a grudge with. We are here to say no,” said Raila

“We oppose the attempt to sacrifice state officers who in the line of duty mat have rubbed politicians wrong and are now being selectively punished of having done their job,” he added

The Azimio leader now wants the probe to not only focus on the abduction and killing of the two Indians who were part of a digital team that was working for President Ruto’s campaign, but also other Kenyans who were killed under mysterious circumstances.

“We demand a transparent, professional and inclusive public inquest to assist the country and families determine the fate or whereabouts of members who disappeared or died under unclear circumstances including ICC witnesses and election officials,” he said