Raila says ‘Azimio la Umoja’ tours exposed him to deeper Kenyans’ struggles

Opposition leader Raila Odinga disclosed Friday that his countrywide journeys informed his decision to seek the country’s presidency one more time.

During the 15 Azimio la Umoja meetings, the ODM leader says Kenyans spoke from their hearts over issues affecting them. In three months, Raila says he had familiarized himself even more with the struggles Kenyans go through on daily basis.

He said he was keen to provide solutions to the identified struggles across all corners of Kenya if elected President next year.

At the Coast, for instance, Raila says he was reminded that land issues remain a subject of pain.

“Many families long for the privilege of possessing ‘family land’ that they can pass down generations. They cried about the huge impact of the Standard Gauge Railway on their businesses.” He said

In the North Rift, he says he listened to concerns of residents whose livelihoods had been destroyed by cartels in agriculture. He cited people who import maize at a time farmers are stuck with maize.

“They lamented the collapse of dairy and tea sectors and the high cost of farm inputs.” he also said of Rift valley residents

Raila, who has recently become a frequent visitor of Mt Kenya, noted that residents of the region expressed concerns about the equitable distribution of development resources and proportional representation.

“They summarized it in the call for – One man, One shilling, One Vote.

And they want to earn more from their tea, coffee, pyrethrum, vegetables, potatoes, and dairy.” He said

He acknowledged that it wasn’t easy making inroads in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard, but noted that he has since gained ground.

“I can confirm to this congregation that if the mountain was smooth, it would be impossible to climb it. The mountain has to be bumpy for you to scale it.” He said.

‘On this, I am happy to note that I have reached very close to the peak. I have seen the Batian and Lenana peaks, and the people have promised that we shall walk together to the Promised Land yonder if I prove that I understand and shall address their concerns.” He said in reference to possible political backing of his candidature by the vote-rich region.

He said he also took note that while our people of Mt. Kenya spoke of One Man, One Vote, One Shilling, Northern Kenya spoke of One Man, One Kilometre, One Shilling. Indeed, Kenya is diverse in its needs and in ideas to address the needs.

In his Nyanza tuff, Raila said locals complained about non-functioning and collapsed cotton, sugarcane, fishing, tobacco, tea, and soapstone industries and the denial of economic opportunities for the region.

In Western Kenya, the former PM says he was repeatedly reminded of local industries like sugar that had collapsed due to corruption, neglect, and mismanagement.

“Fisheries and mining are struggling. Young men and women who would have gained from local thriving industries spoke of how they are forced to migrate from home to seek opportunity.” He said

On the other hand, he noted that residents of Turkana remain deeply concerned by the continuing challenge of general insecurity, poverty, drought, and famine.

Their counterparts in Maasai land are concerned about the lack of livestock and pastoralist economy, according to Raila.

“They worry about the environmental degradation upstream which impacts them directly. They have their historical injustices over land.” He said

In Lower Eastern, Raila says the local communities complained of a serious lack of water, recurring famine, and a lack of economic opportunities.

Northern Kenya felt profoundly let down by Nairobi.

He said they also complained that their children are being denied identity cards by their own country.

“Education is collapsing due to insecurity and livestock sector is severely threatened by drought and disease.” He said

These are just some of the concerns, he says, he had noted, internalized, and took on as a personal mission.

“Listening to our people made me look back over the last five decades.

It became crystal clear that while much has been achieved, it much remains to be done.” he said