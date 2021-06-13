Raila says Executive, Judiciary must co-exist, cautions against supremacy wars

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga has warned that continued standoff between the Executive and Judicial arms of government does not augur well for the country’s long-term well-being.

The former Prime Minister says all branches of government must work together given that, in his opinion, no one arm can solve problems facing Kenyans without the help of the other.

“No one institution can become the sole and undisputed liberator of people of Kenya,” Raila said in a statement to newsrooms Saturday.

Reacting to the ongoing stalemate arising from the refusal by President Uhuru Kenyatta to approve the nomination of some judges recommended for appointment by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Raila says the time has come for the truth to be laid bare.

“I challenge the Executive arm of government, to share with the Judiciary and the public the concerns and evidence that led to the rejection of the six,” Raila said.

The ODM leader said this seeing as the President has already declared his unwillingness to appoint the six affected judges citing reports putting their suitability to serve into question.

“I too took the oath to both the letter and the spirit of the law and it is not open to me to turn a blind eye to reports of our state organs.” The President said during the swearing-in of 34 judges appointed to various divisions of the judiciary.

According to Raila Kenyans deserve to know why the various branches of their government take the positions they do on “an issue critical to nation as the appointment of judges,”

Moving forward, Raila, who also serves as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure says all three arms of government led by the President, Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate as well as the Chief Justice must urgently seek common ground in their powers in order to achieve a more effective government.

“Any attempt by anyone arm of the government to outshine the others or to show that it’s the one that matters the most only works to hurt the common Kenyan and the interests of the nation,” he warned.