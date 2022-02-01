Raila says fighting corruption is his topmost priority

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has pledged to focus on the country’s economic revival and seal all corruption loopholes if elected President in the August 9 General Election.

Speaking in Nyandarua County Tuesday where he drummed up support for his Azimio La Umoja Movement, Raila assured Kenyans that his government will embrace equity.

Hosted by area governor Francis Kimemia and a host of lawmakers allied to the Azimio La Umoja Movement, Raila held a meeting with a section of Mt. Kenya leaders where he vowed to inspire prosperity and eradicate discrimination if elected President in the August 9 polls.

Raila who laid a foundation stone for the Mashujaa Complex at the J.M. Kariuki Memorial County Referral hospital in Nyandarua said sealing all corruption loopholes in the government will be his top priority.

Azimio affiliate leaders accused their counterparts in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance of causing division and confusion in Central Kenya region for selfish gains.

At the same time, Raila said there is need to offer agricultural subsidies for farmers in the country in order to boost agricultural productivity. He

He said as one of the bread basked areas of the country, there was need to boost production of agricultural commodities in the region, while investing in agri-industires to strengthen the agricultural value chain.

Odinga said Azimio is aimed at pacifying the country noting that there was need for Kenyans to work as one towards the unity of the country.