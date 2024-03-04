Raila says Finance Act 2023 is oppressive

ODM leader Raila Odinga says the Finance Act 2023 is an oppressive law.

Speaking on Sunday during a recruitment drive in Suba South constituency, Homa Bay County, Raila claimed punitive taxes introduced by the law have come to haunt even the legislators who supported it.

“I am not in parliament to participate in matters happening there, but I knew from the outset that the Finance Bill was not good for Kenyans and instructed our members to oppose it,” he said.

He said the cost of living was still high and that he will not relent in pushing the government to most it for the benefit of Kenyans.

“We had our demands during the NADCO talks. We wanted to be involved in the appointment of the IEBC Commissioners, we wanted the cost of living to be brought to manageable levels and many other things,” he said.

Siaya Governor James Orengo urged the Kenya Kwanza administration to support devolution by disbursing money to counties in good time.

Earlier in the day, Raila met with ODM delegates from Suba South Branch at Nyamanga where he urged them to continue with the recruitment drive and ensure the party remains strong in the constituency.

He also opened the Party Office at Sindo market in Suba South.