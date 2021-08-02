Raila says he understands what ails Kenya, vows to offer solutions

Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans to trust him to offer solutions to the challenges facing the country, especially in regards to the economy.

The ODM leader says he has been around for a long time and better understands the challenges ailing the country. He says it is based on this that he is better placed to provide solutions to them.

Speaking during the funeral of the late Mama Jane Bosire, the wife to ODM Treasurer Timothy Bosire, Raila said Kenya should not be allowed to ‘play in the league of poor nations’ more than 50 years after independence.

“I have walked the journey of trying to lift Kenya from poverty to realize development. We know where we have come from, where we are and where we want to go.”

He says he is already addressing the pertinent issues that must be dealt with through his letters to Kenyans.

In the letters, the former Prime Minister has already sent out four distinct messages of what needs to be done to transform the economic fortunes of Kenya

More to follow………..