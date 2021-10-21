Raila says monies being stolen will finance his social protection program

ODM leader Raila Odinga wants Kenyans to trust him to get Kshs.6,000 to all families without an income starting next year.

The former Prime Minister says the promise of social protection programme that will cover all poor families is not an empty promise. He says his rivals can mock him all they want but he knows where to get the money to finance the plan.

“I know where this money is. I understand the loopholes that give room for the corrupt to steal public money. I will seal all of them.” He said during a tour of Kiambu county Thursday.

Speaking during stopovers in Kibichoi and Ruiru Raila, the high representative for infrastructure in Africa, disclosed that over Kshs. 600 billion is stolen from the public coffers every year. And he is promising to end the corruption in government that will get him enough funds to help the indigents.

“I have been the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya, and I know what I am saying. I know it is possible. We will seal all the loopholes and get help to our people,” Raila said

At the same time, the orange party leader expressed concern over the rate at which Kenyans lose their lives owing to lack of treatment. He maintains that every Kenyan citizen, whether they have money or not, must be guaranteed quality healthcare services.

“From next year, every Kenyan will have medical insurance. Our universal healthcare system will start operations properly. We also don’t want to hear that a Kenyan has been detained in hospital over non-payment of medical fees.” He vowed amid cheer from those who came out to listen to him

“In some cases, dead bodies are being detained in hospitals. Families are bereaved and they cannot get their loved ones released over arrears to the tune of millions of shillings of medical fees. This will be a thing of the past. We will address all these so that Kenyans can get necessary medical services.” He added.

Raila said this after a personal delivery of X-ray equipment to Kiambu level six hospital.

“When I came here for a birthday party, a lady working at the hospital approached me and told me there is a huge problem owing to lack of x-ray machine. She asked whether I can get you an x-ray machine. And I promised I will get it. So today I brought it here, a brand new x-ray machine.” He said