Raila says Ruto betrayed President Kenyatta by opposing the ‘Handshake’

ODM leader Raila Odinga tore into Deputy President William Ruto Sunday for ‘spearheading opposition’ against the Handshake.

The Former Prime Minister said as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s principal assistant, Ruto was wrong to lead a campaign against the handshake at the time the country needed leaders to come together for the sake of peace.

He said, instead of rallying behind the President, the DP decided to ‘betray’ his boss and a cause he had dedicated all his energies to, for the sake of his personal interests.

“I shook hands with Uhuru after the divisive 2017 general elections. Then we agreed on getting the country on the right path. I told Uhuru you are the President and I am in the opposition, and I can be your adviser from outside.” Raila told a congregation during Church service in Kigumo, Murang’a County

“We decided to do a handshake to unite the country and as a demonstration of an end to hostility.” He added

According to Raila, the handshake enabled the government of the day to fast-track development projects in the country.

As a result, Raila says he expected the DP to back the decision by the government and the opposition to close ranks but he instead chose to take a different path that was counterproductive to the country.

“Others thought the President was doing this as an endorsement to Raila and started rejecting the peace deal.” He charged

The ODM leader further castigated Ruto for opposing the Jubilee administration which he helped form with President Kenyatta.

“He is distancing himself from the government. He is opposing the very government he is serving as deputy; if that is not hypocrisy I don’t know what is.” He said

“The President is trying but the people who are supporting him are pulling in different directions.” He added