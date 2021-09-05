Raila says skill development key for job market

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has said skill development for the youth is key as this will enable them access opportunities on the job market.

Raila who was on a tour of Githunguri in Kiambu County said the empowerment of the girl child is also paramount so as to ensure equality in society in which all are enabled to realize their potential.

Noting that the reason for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was to bring tranquil to the country at a time when it was on the brink of disaster in 2018 self-destruction, Raila said the BBI was part of the nine-point agenda that they arrived at together with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ODM leader said the country needs to retrace her steps and begin to ensure the realisation of the dream of the fathers of the republic.

He said the fight against illiteracy, disease and poverty needs to be realized in order to place the country on a growth trajectory as demonstrated in the country’s national anthem.