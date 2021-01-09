Raila says the hustler vs dynasty class narrative is ill-informed

ODM leader Raila Odinga has warned that the ongoing political mobilization aimed at pitting the haves and the have nots might plunge the country into deeper chaos.

The Former Prime Minister accused the sponsors of this narrative of mischief saying majority of the current crop of leaders in the country, and their families, have at one time gone through financial struggles.

And for this reason, Raila insists that fashioning a campaign along this ideology is ill-informed and should not be allowed to see the light of day.

Addressing mourners during the burial of at the funeral service of Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi, the mother of ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Raila detailed the struggles of former Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki, including his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga who was Vice President, maintaining that it was wrong to refer to them as dynasties.

“Uhuru’s father (Jomo Kenyatta) was a water meter reader before he went abroad to study. When he returned he was arrested and taken to Lokitang. For Seven years, Kenyatta was crashing stones in Lodwar before he then went on to become the first President of this country.” Raila narrated

He says this is a true representation of a “hustler” that deputy President William Ruto and his allies have been popularizing. According to Raila, Kenyatta’s successor Daniel arap Moi, also grew up in poverty.

“Nyayo came from Sacho. On those hills there were nothing but poverty of the highest levels. Missionaries picked him and that is how he got his education.” He said.

“My father Jaramogi would not have gone to school if not for a white man called Francis who resided in Maseno. His father was not in a position to pay school fees at the time.” He added

According to the Ex-PM, the country’s Third President Mwai Kibaki was time and again send home from school over failure to pay school fees. He says Kibaki later became a tout before he joined Makerere University in Uganda.

He said all the four leaders underwent struggles just like other Kenyans at the time before they ascended to power.

“I was also in jail for 8 years. But I later on became Prime Minister. What I am trying to say is it is possible for come from nothing to something.” He said amid cheers.

He said there is no need for anyone to insist on telling Kenyans there exists two classes of people; the hustlers and the dynasties.

To drive his point home, Raila cited the situation in Germany during the times of Adolf Hitler. He narrated how Hilter mobilized people against the Jews as the country underwent tough economic times.

“He (Hilter) told the Germans; grant me 10 years and I will give you a new Germany. He had many young people following him and he later won the country’s leadership. But after 10 years the country was in ruins and in tatters.” Raila said

He said Kenyans should be wary of leaders taking this route even as he maintained that the hustler narrative will not transform the country’s fortunes. Instead he says Kenyans need unity in order to move forward.

“I and my brother Uhuru Kenyatta are for a one united Kenya. Not a Kenya that consists of compartments of tribes and ethnic groups.” He concluded.