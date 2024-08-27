Raila seeks to reshape African Union with people-centered leadership

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has pledged to transform the African Union into a people-centered organization if elected as the Chair of the African Union Commission.

Speaking during the unveiling of his candidacy as Kenya’s nominee for the Chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC), Raila pointed to his roles in peace negotiations and mediation across Africa as evidence of his commitment and capability to serve as AUC Chair.

“I plan to work with leaders to make the African Union Commission more people-centered and serve the interest of the vast majority of voiceless Africans. If elected the chair, I will use the transition period to analyze the existing proposals critically,” said Raila.

Raila further advocated for an Africa without borders, noting that the introduction of AU visas will enhance free movement of people and goods across the continent to promote intra-Africa trade.

“I dream of an Africa with those borders of the colonial languages no longer divide us. I don’t want Africans to be divided as Anglophones, Francophone, Lusophones, I want them to be Africaphones,” he stated.

Raila, who previously served as African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development stressed that his candidacy represents not just a personal ambition but the collective aspirations of Africa.

“I’m ready to serve, my heart is ready, my hands are steady and with your support I shall get the opportunity to be of service to Africa, the cradle of mankind. I’m made in Eastern Africa, for Africa.”

The former Prime Minister is facing off with Djibouti’s Mohamoud Youssouf, Anil Gayan (Mauritius) and Richard Randriamandrato (Madagascar) for the continental seat.

The position will become vacant in February 2025, when the current Chair, Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad, completes his second term.

The AUC elections will be held in February next year during the African Union Summit.