Raila set for three-day campaign tour of Western Kenya

Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga returns to Western Kenya this weekend in a vote-hunting mission.

Raila will be in the region on a three-day tour beginning with political engagements in Kakamega County. As part of the preparations, the former Prime Minister held a meeting with a section of elected leaders from the Mulembe Nation on Thursday ahead of our visit.

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said he will be hosting Odinga for the three-day extensive campaigns that start on Saturday.

“Odinga will arrive at my home in Mabole on Friday where he will spend the night before embarking on the campaigns from Saturday,” he said.

He pointed out that on Saturday the former Prime Minister will start the meet the people tour at Sabatia market, Khwisero, Eshibuli, and Shianda before addressing a major campaign rally in Mumias town.

He further revealed that Odinga will on Sunday address campaign meetings at Musoli, Malinya, Khayega, Shinyalu then Navakholo. “On Monday the former PM will address meetings at Ekambiri, Malava, Lumakanda, and Lugari before proceeding to Busia County the following day,” he said.

In readiness for Raila’s arrival, Oparanya asked area residents to rally behind ODM candidates in the Azimio coalition so as to enable him to deliver many legislators noting that this will give him bargaining power in the coalition.

“I want to fight for a big cake for my people in this region in the next Government that will be formed by Raila. I will have an advantage if you give me more MPs,” he said.

He added that his focus will be on ODM candidates after party nominations and not other candidates from partner parties in the coalition. He said Odinga was the best candidate to revive the country’s economy and urged residents to rally behind his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.