Raila, six MPs visit Sabina Chege in hospital

ODM leader Raila Odinga Tuesday evening visited Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege in hospital.

Raila who led the Azimio brigade in Taita Taveta county for a series of rallies during the day made a surprise visit to Nairobi hospital where Chege is admitted since last week.

The former premier jetted into the Country last Friday from India and immediately embarked on back to back campaigns in Coast to solidify support in a region perceived as one of his strongholds.

His four-day busy campaign schedule kicked off with a tour of Kilifi County Saturday and ended with a vote hunting mission in Taita Taveta where he promised to free Kenya from the yoke of corruption and high cost of living.

Thereafter he flew back to Nairobi with the hospital being his first stop.

According to photos doing the rounds on Social Media platforms, the Murang’a MP was in her usual joyful mood and smiling. It is not known what she is ailing from.

The visit happened hours after she failed to appear before the IEBC Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee Tuesday for a hearing on her election rigging remarks.

Her lawyers Otiende Amollo, James Orengo and Martin Aloo told the electoral commission she had been hospitalised since February 16, a day after she first appeared before the commission.

The hearing was rescheduled to March 8.

The MP quoting scriptures about God’s faithfulness took to her Twitter handle to thank her colleagues for checking on her.

They include Gladys Wanga, Junet Mohammed, Kanini Kega, Mboko Mishi, Senators Hassan Joho, and Ledama Ole Kina.