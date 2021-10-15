Raila storms Ruto’s backyard, says unity is recipe for development

ODM leader Raila Odinga took his ‘Azimio la Umoja’ campaign to deputy president William Ruto’s backyard Friday, preaching the message of unity.

Raila, who was in Uasin Gishu County, met a section of area leaders before addressing a huge public gathering inside Eldoret town, reiterated the need for the country to come together ahead of next year’s eagerly-awaited poll to realize development.

Buoyed by a massive, ecstatic crowd that turned up to listen to him, the former PM said Kenya is blessed with diverse ethnic groups and this should be used for the benefit of the country and not for anything else.

He asked the locals to back his bid for the country’s top job so as to make this a reality.

“Unity in diversity is our strength as a nation. If we unite, then we can realize our objectives.’ He said

“Wengine wanasema baba ni mzee aende nyumbani…aendelee asiendelee? (Some are saying Raila is too old and he needs to go home…do you want him to continue or not?) he posed amid cheers as the crowd urged him to soldier on.

He added that as the citizens of Kenya “we need to be united in our diversity. There is nothing wrong in saying I am a Kamba, Kipsigis, Luo, Kikuyu, etc. That is fine. Each of these tribes has got their specific culture. It is our richness.”

According to the former PM, trouble only emerges when others start holding the view that they are more superior to others.

“The problem comes when we begin to say I am Luo and I am better than a Kisii, or Kamba, or Luhya or Kalenjin. That is negative ethnicity.” He charged

“In some instances, when you go for an interview in Kenya, there is a panel. The moment he/she mention’s their name, the panel already knows they cannot be taken. Your name becomes a curse.” He said

He disclosed that some people, he knows, have changed their names just to be secure employment because of what he described as negative ethnicity. He says this should not be the case given that the government collects taxes from all Kenyans equally without wanting to know one’s ethnicity. As such he insists, there should be no discrimination.

He says he championed devolution as one of the remedies to the problem.