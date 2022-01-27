Raila supporters in Coast rally locals to enlist as voters

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s campaign teams at the Coast have engaged a high gear in efforts to get supporters of the former Prime Minister to enroll as voters in the ongoing mass voter registration drive.

Led by the Azimio Young Turks Alliance (AYTA) chairperson Jaoko Oburu, the group is sensitizing eligible voters on the need to boost Odinga’s vote basket in this year’s polls.

Speaking during a Luo Community political forum in Mombasa, Jaoko expressed optimism that the region will enlist a good number of new voters in the grassroots in the latest campaign.

Jaoko said the current strategy of door to door mobilization will be effective in getting Raila Odinga supporters to participate in the August general election.

During the meeting, the group undertook to try to sort out voter apathy, noting that this has had a negative effect on Raila’s presidential bid in past elections.

The Leaders resolved to put aside their differences and marshal their political forces with the aim of encouraging the youth to register as voters and recruiting more people to join the ODM party.

“We are urging the youth who have attained the age of 18 to register in large numbers to boost ODM party political stamina geared toward ensuring Raila clinches the presidential seat on August polls.” the AYTA chair said

Jaoko, the elder son of Oburu Odinga said the youth votes cannot be wished away as they are a catalyst for political change.

On his part, Vibrant Democratic Party (VDP) leader and former Nyali Mp Hezron Awiti Bollo called on young people in the region to take voter registration seriously ahead of the polls.

Awiti said the luo community living in Mombasa should put their personal interests aside and forge a political unity geared towards boosting Raila’s chances in the August poll.

He said all must play a role especially by becoming worthy political grass roots role models and ambassadors of Odinga in the region.

“Let us stop political divisions to ensure we succeed in making Raila the next Head of State,” he pointed out.