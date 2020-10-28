Raila takes a trip to DRC in yet another tour on infrastructure

ODM leader Raila Odinga has left the country for a two-day visit of the Democratic Republic of Congo. A statement from Odinga’s office indicates that he will be in DRC in his capacity as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

During his visit, Odinga will have a meeting with the country’s President Felix Tshisekedi where they will hold talks regarding the progress on the Grand Inga Hydropower project.

“The meeting between the two leaders follows a high-level virtual multinational and multi-sector forum on the Grand Inga held last June.” Said a statement sent by his spokesman Dennis Onyango.

In his capacity as the AU’s topmost envoy on Infrastructure Development in Africa, Odinga is tasked to rally political support for the Inga Hydropower as a continental project, and to “encourage expressions of interest by multinational corporations, potential off-take countries and different power pools for the purchase of the energy to be produced.’’

Mid-last year, the former prime minister had visited the Central African country with keen focus on the Kishasha-Brazaville bridge component of the Tripoli-Cape Town Trans-Africa highway.

“H.E President Felix Tshisekedi has committed to working with African leaders to make the Grand Inga Hydropower project a continental project.” The statement adds

The Inga dam on River Congo is expected to be the largest energy infrastructure project in Africa once its construction is complete.

Mr Odinga is expected back in Nairobi at the weekend.