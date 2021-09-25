Raila takes ‘Azimio la Umoja’ campaign to Nakuru, rallies for unity

ODM leader Raila Odinga says the country can be able to achieve most of its aspirations if Kenyans forge a unity of purpose.

Speaking on Saturday at the Convention of All Israel Churches of Kenya in Gilgil, the former Prime Minister said his ‘Azimio la Umoja’ call is to bring unity among all Kenyans.

Raila at the same time promised to deliver economic liberation and save citizens who are suffering from inflation and other financial hardships observing a better economy for farmers in different sectors, the business community and manufacturers.

The ODM Party leader wooed members of the church which has a solid following in the Mt Kenya region and diaspora with promises to address challenges facing their economic activities.

He added that by transforming the economic sectors, the country will be able to rescue itself from the growing external debt and the rising cost of living.

The churches led by Bishop Isaac Kariuki promised to rally behind him in the coming polls noting that he was instrumental in ensuring the country enjoyed peace and tranquillity following the disputed 2017 presidential poll.

His sentiments were echoed by Kamau Mweha, a key point man for Odinga in the Mt Kenya region who reiterated the support he had given the region in the past.

The former PM launched his ‘Azimio la Umoja’ call in Nakuru on August 17, where he announced that the call was meant to address the problems afflicting Kenyans.

“The journey we start today is intended to create the political and ideological unity that we require to confront the problems afflicting our people,” he said.

In his plan, the premier said, “we need to build a nation where leaders exist to serve people and not lord over them. A nation where meritocracy shall replace mediocrity and nepotism, a country with Zero tolerance to corruption.”

The framework launched by the ODM Premier is meant to address the problems afflicting Kenyans in a sustainable manner, bringing the diversity of all Kenyans, their leaders and their problems onto one table and embark on a systematic and transparent search for solutions, as equal stakeholders.

Elsewhere, Mt. Kenya Spokesperson Justin Muturi who is also the National Assembly Speaker has called on people from Meru to desist leaders who usually come during the electioneering period to talk about the Miraa market as a way of garnering votes from Meru people.

Speaking at Kirrua in Buuri Sub-county of Meru County where he met the leaders of Buuri constituency in Meru County, Muturi said it was very unfortunate that presidential candidates seeking presidential positions were coming to Meru people just to cheat them about how they as leaders were going to find new miraa market.

On National politics, Muturi said there was a need for the Mt. Kenya East region to have a National party so that the region can have bargaining power when it comes to forming coalitions.

The National Speaker said now a single political party in Kenya can form a government but when that time comes to negotiate a coalition then it will be for the good of Mt. Kenya East to negotiate while having their own political party.

Muturi also attended a memorial event in Nyaki West, Imenti North Constituency.

The Speaker who has announced his intention to contest for presidency in next year’s polls will wind up his Meru tour by acknowledging greetings from the residents of Meru town, starting from Makutano, Meru town and then Gitimbine shopping centre.