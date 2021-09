ODM leader Raila Odinga has embarked on a fresh charm offensive to woo the Maa community ahead of the 2022 general elections. Raila Odinga who met delegates from Maa counties including Kajiado, Narok, Samburu and Laikipia in Kajiado promised the community that he will work in restoring their dignity by protecting their land rights and correct the ills of the past suffered by them since the colonial period.