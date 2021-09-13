Raila takes ‘Azimio la Umoja’ campaign to the Maa Community

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga continued his countrywide unity campaign dubbed “Azimio la Umoja”, taking the crusade to the Maasai Community Monday.

In what appears a clearly set-out plan to win the hearts and minds of the Maa, the ODM leader promised to continue championing solutions to issues he claims have historically beset the community.

Under his latest drive, the former Prime Minister says every community will have a say on how the country must be governed while getting their fair share of the national cake. This, he said, is the panacea to some of the issues that keep pulling the country on the wrong trajectory.

“It is possible to build a united country. It is what we have set our eyes on. We are doing this to create lasting unity and stability of the nation.” He charged

Raila insists that this must be done given that in his opinion, prosperity and growth can only be achieved through unity and stability.

“No economic or governance model however well crafted can thrive in an environment of chaos, disunity, and stability.” He told a delegation of Maasai leaders.

In a meeting organized by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko and Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku, Odinga noted that the Maa community has historically received what he described as a raw deal both during the colonial time and after the independence.

He said the community has unfinished issues of land, marginalization, human-wildlife conflict, and traditions it holds dear and must once and for all be looked into. He promised to spearhead efforts to do exactly that, especially so that the Maa can deal poverty a major blow.

Raila indicated that the community sits at the center of his plan to transform rural Kenya.

“You’re part of our plan for massive investment in the rural infrastructure of access roads, reliable electricity, decent housing, clean water, good schools, and the creation of rural cottage industries.” He remarked

He promised to ensure long-term solutions that would lift the Maasai and other pastoralist communities from cycles of drought, floods, famine, poverty, and marginalization.

“We must strengthen both the formal school system and the mobile school initiatives among pastoralist communities as a means of increasing access to education.” He said

He added that “with government support, Maasai cultural ornaments could easily be a massive network of cottage industries in rural areas producing MADE IN KENYA ornaments and preserving Maa cultural heritage for commercial gain.”

In what seems an open endorsement of Raila, Former Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo, a political ally of Deputy President William Ruto acknowledged that the former Prime Minister has demonstrated devolution to the Maasai and its interests and therefore deserves the support of the community.

“Let’s be clever, let’s not be swayed by lies. I may not be in ODM or Jubilee, but this man here (Raila Odinga) will do no harm to the Maasai people.” He said

His sentiments received support from Environment CS Keriako Tobiko who declared that the Maasai Community is fully behind Odinga’s quest for the Presidency.

“(Raila) you have (in the past) sacrificed your political future for the sake of the Maasai nation….you helped restore and reclaim the Mau catchment area. You have earned our trust and our confidence,” He said

The meeting brought together professionals and political leaders from Kajiado, Narok, Samburu, and Laikipia counties.