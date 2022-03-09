Raila takes his Azimio La Umoja campaigns to Wajir County

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga says the Arid and Semi Arid Lands in the country can be made productive through provision of water.

He said as one of the ASALs, Wajir County could benefit from construction of water pans and dams for water harvesting during the rain season to be used during the dry weather.

Raila noted that there was need to invest in the livestock value chain by constructing a large abattoir for processing meat from livestock in the county.

In addition, Wajir can take advantage of the International Airport in the county to export meat products once the meat processing factory is functional.

The ODM leader said that the county has sufficient raw materials for a leather factory.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, who accompanied the ODM leader to Wajir called on Kenyans to elect people of integrity.

Atwoli said that he will rally the workers to ensure that Raila is elected President come August 2022.

Elsewhere, Presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi has officially launched his presidential bid after joining Safina Party of Kenya led by senior counsel Paul Muite.

Wanjigi sought a new house after his attempt to vie on an ODM ticket failed.

Speaking during the launch, Muite welcomed Wanjigi saying Safina party believes in offering every Kenyan a chance to live in dignity, have access to affordable healthcare, housing and free from suppression.

On his part, Wanjigi called on the youth to join Safina party and venture into politics in order to propel the youth agenda.

He announced that his new political outfit will hold National Delegates Convention on the 21st of March, 2022, before launching his manifesto and campaigns.