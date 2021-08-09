Raila tells off critics, says he is in Govt as an advisor

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has told off his critics stating that he is only in government as an advisor.

Raila who confirmed meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa for some talks said it should not be misconstrued to mean he has abdicated his role as an opposition leader.

The ODM leader added that his role is to continue advising the government on matters of public interest especially economic recovery.

Raila said that he has directed ODM Members of Parliament to formulate a bill pushing for a comprehensive economic recovery plan and reopening of the economy.

He called on the government to come up with a comprehensive economic recovery program and funding to be injected to the economy which has been ravaged by Covid-19 pandemic

This comes after a section of the ODM brigade led by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna questioned the Deputy President’s motive in diverting foreign investors to the neighboring country of Uganda.

Speaking at the Kangemi Church of God, in Westlands constituency, where they had attended service, the leaders also called on their former National Super Alliance partners to stop giving conditions for ODM to join the newly formed One Kenya Alliance.

The ODM leader called on politicians to shun away divisive politics and mudslinging but engage the electorates on matters of economic development to uplift their standards of living.