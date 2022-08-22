Raila terms presidential election petition as a do or die battle

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has described the presidential election petition before the Supreme Court as a do-or-die battle for what he termed as corruption cartels.

Raila who has lined up a seasoned team of lawyers to challenge the 2022 presidential results said the legal showdown expected at the apex court will expose corruption cartels.

Addressing the nation at KICC, Raila in addition claimed that election results from 27 constituencies were omitted in the final tally declared by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

In its presidential petition filed in the Supreme Court Monday, the Raila Odinga-led coalition says Chebukati should have declared the results as provisional pending the tallying and verification of results from the 27 electoral units.

“The tally and count in the aforesaid 27 constituencies would have affected the outcome of the presidential election,” Azimio said.

The constituencies include Borabu, Mvita, Matuga, Kilifi North, Kapenguria, Ndaragua, Kacheliba, Narok north, south and west as well as Kajiado East.

Others are Kanduyi, Rangwe, Nyakach, Ndhiwa, Suba North, Kuria east, Bomachoge, Kitutu Chache North and West Mugirango.

The coalition says prior to the August 15 declaration, IEBC was yet to upload on the public IEBC portal Forms 34As from the 27 constituencies.

The Azimio Presidential candidate at the same time exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will rule in their favour even as he cautioned the international community against meddling in Kenyan affairs.

The UK Ambassador to Kenya Jane Marriott on Monday reiterated that the UK and herself did not have a preferred candidate for the August 9, general elections.

She dismissed claims that stated otherwise.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to categorically reiterate that the United Kingdom does not support or have a view on any candidates or parties in elections. Who Kenyans elect is a matter for the people of Kenya,” she said.

The Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate in conclusion called on his supporters to stay calm as his alliance seeks the ear of the Supreme Court on the 2022 Kenya election results

Read the full Raila Odinga and Martha Karua’s petition–> PETITION