Raila terms wheelbarrow movement as fraud

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has termed politicians propagating the wheelbarrow movement as fraud.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, the former Prime Minister said that in an era when nations are sending their sons and daughters to planet Mars, he has refused to tell the children of Kenya that the tools our great, great ancestors used in the pre-historic age represent some kind of revolution that can take them places.

“People who were promised digital jobs, who were promised knowledge-based economy, who were promised double digit economic growth, are now being offered wheelbarrows being told Kazi ni Kazi. That is fraud. That is a route I promise Kenyans I can never take,” he said.

Raila, who is seeking to vie for presidency in 2022 said that he does not subscribe to the idea of Kazi ni Kazi and stands for a decent and well-paying jobs for the youth.

“I want to prepare Kenyan youths for jobs of the future, not jobs of yesterday. I want to focus the youth of Kenya on where the world is going, not where the world is coming from,” said Raila adding, “That is a commitment I can give the youth of Kenya today. In the event that I fail as a leader to deliver what I promise, I will not invent excuses. I will not change the goal posts.”

While pointing out some of the achievements made during the grand coalition government, Odinga noted that they showed that things can work for all citizens.

“With Kibaki we laid the ground for Kenyans to be able to access cheap loans. In fact, that was the era that banks hawked loans. Many young people bought their first cars then and started their first businesses. I want us to return to that era of possibilities,” he said.

“The youth need to appreciate that as the majority in our country, the choices you make today will determine the opportunities you create for yourselves and our country tomorrow and into the future.”