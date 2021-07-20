ODM leader Raila Odinga has insisted that there is an alternative way of ensuring that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reaches the referendum stage despite the court case.

His sentiments come a day after the secretary of Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Francis Atwoli termed the decision of the high court to halt the BBI process as a political war by the judges involved.

Raila was visiting Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro who lost his father at the latter’s Dabaso family home in Watamu, Kilifi County.

Raila also faulted those opposed to change of the constitution saying that they were selfish politicians with no vision to improve the lives of Kenyans.

“The BBI that we had brought was about changing the way Kenya is governed and bring equity in terms of development and more allocation to counties that is why we want BBI to go on even if it is being blocked we shall find a way out of that so that it goes through,” he said.

In an indirect attack on Deputy President William Ruto, Raila said that his proposed model of improving the lives of Kenyans was baseless and would leave more Kenyans poorer.

“They want to give the youth wheelbarrows but we are saying that what the youth need is a special fund protected by law that they will get and start entrepreneurship and pay after seven years but not a wheelbarrow and handouts,” he said.

The ODM chief was accompanied by Kilifi Senator Stewards Madzayo, nominated Senator Christine Zawadi, MPs Teddy Mwambire of Ganze, Aldulswamad Sharrif of Mvita, his Suna East counterpart Junet Mohammed and Kilifi women representative Getrude Mbeyu.

The leaders said that they were prepared for a Raila Presidency in 2022 adding that William Ruto will be the next opposition leader.

Mung’aro said that he had done a lot as a government official and it was time for him to take over the county government of Kilifi.

“There are those who said that they had abandoned Raila and had joined government but they have delivered nothing important other than distributing wheel barrows to the youth. When I was the CAS of lands I ensured that the Mazrui land and other disputed property and very soon President Uhuru Kenyatta will be here to issue thousands of title deeds and one of the leaders who is issuing wheelbarrows is a beneficiary of the titles,” he said.

Mwambire, Madzayo and Saburi all stated that Raila will be the president of Kenya come 2022 adding that they were in talks with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kakamega counterpart to shelf their presidential ambitions in support of Raila.

“We are in talks with Joho and I am very sure our counterparts in Western Kenya are in talks with Oparanya so that they all support BABA in 2022,” said Saburi.

Junet Mohamed said that those against the constitutional change were selfish politicians with no agenda for the country and were issuing fake excuses to Kenyans.

“They are saying that we want to change the constitution to create positions but what are they doing in Kilifi if they don’t want those positions? They should instead stay in their homes if they don’t want the positions,” he said.