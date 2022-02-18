Raila to attend NARC, Muungano joint NDC underway at Bomas

ODM leader Raila Odinga will be the chief guest at the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) and Muungano party joint National Delegates’ Convention underway at Bomas of Kenya.

Raila jets into the country from India anytime for the event before embarking on a four-day tour of the Coast region to popularise his Presidential bid.

Narc party leader and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu partnership with Muungano which is led by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana is no surprise.

The two including Machakos governor Alfred Mutua who is also Mandeleo Chap Chap’s Presidential candidate have been drumming up support for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja initiative.

The former premier will from Saturday stage a blitz of rallies in the region starting from Kilifi County, on Sunday he will be in Mombasa while on Monday he will be in Kwale county County before winding up his vote hunt tour on Tuesday in Taita Taveta county.

ODM politicians from Mombasa County inspected Tononoka grounds ahead of a rally planned for Sunday.

Ngilu who is seeking reelection is a staunch supporter of Raila and has been leading a series of rallies in Ukambani in an effort to rally the community to back the ODM leader.

Ukambani as whole has decided that we will partner with @RailaOdinga to safeguard devolution and send more resources to the grassroots where real development is being felt. Today in Masii we continued the AZIMIO LA UMOJA conversation and unanimously agreed that Ukambani is Baba. pic.twitter.com/gGOznUzum2 — Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) February 17, 2022

Ngilu in Makueni lamented that Kambas were tired of staying in the opposition, adding that being out of government had cost the region immensely in terms of development.

“We have to be in the next government which will be formed by Raila Odinga under the Azimio La Umoja Movement,” she told residents.

The leaders have piled pressure on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who prides himself as the kingpin of the Ukambani region to join Azimio or else take it upon themselves to chart the political destiny of the region.

The move by the three governors has been interpreted as a joint strategy to tame Kalonzo’s influence which pundits say has been waning.

Kalonzo who is leading OKA campaigns has hinted that he is ready for coalition talks with like-minded formations and chances are he could be following in the footsteps of the Ukambani county bosses by entering into a pact with Azimio ahead of the August 9 polls.