Raila to engage key players in Addis as race for AUC chairmanship intensifies

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will present his case for candidacy to key players in Addis Ababa on Friday as he intensifies his campaign for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

His campaign secretariat confirmed on Wednesday that a series of events have been scheduled to formally introduce Kenya’s opposition leader as the Republic of Kenya’s candidate for the prestigious AU commission post.

“The Addis event is a follow-up to the 27th August 2024 official reception of the candidature of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga in Nairobi, and is meant to provide a platform for the candidate to engage with core players, formations and partners of the AU,” the secretariat said in a statement.

Raila has been actively meeting with foreign diplomats and regional leaders to garner support for his candidacy.

While in Addis, the headquarters of the AU, Raila is expected to outline his pan-African vision and priorities in line with the AU’s Agenda 2063.

“The candidate will crown the activities with a keynote address at the Grand Campaign Reception to be held at the AU Multipurpose Hall on the evening of November 8,2024,” said the campaign secretariat.

The AUC election is scheduled for February 2025, and Raila will compete for the Chair position against Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti, Anil Kumarsingh Gayan of Mauritius, and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar.

Raila has the support of the Kenyan government, led by President William Ruto, and leaders from the East African region have also expressed their backing for him.