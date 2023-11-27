Raila to give opinion on National Dialogue report Thursday

ODM Leader Raila Odinga says he will give his direction on the report of the just concluded National Dialogue this Thursday after a meeting with Azimio Leadership including the coalition’s parliamentary group.

He says the report will be studied and members of the coalition given a chance to discuss it before a resolution is made.

Speaking in Nyamira town Monday, Odinga said Kenyans are eager to know what is contained in the report and the position of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition hence the need for thorough scrutiny of the report.

He urged supporters of the coalition and Kenyans in general to give him until Thursday to know his position on the report.

The Azimio leader said the credibility of national examination in Kenya is on trial under the Kenya Kwanza administration. He says, the marking of the exam is skewed and only aimed at achieving a particular political goal.

Mr. Odinga questioned why in some schools, candidates in the 2023 KCPE examination scored same marks in one subject saying this was killing the credibility of national examination and undermining the integrity of candidates.

He accused the Ministry of Education of abetting and condoning cheating in National Examination. He said examination cheating had been brought to an end by former CS for Education the late Prof. George Magoha and the systems put in place to stop the vice had been brought down by the current regime.

Mr. Odinga who presided over the launch of the ODM Membership recruitment drive in Nyamira and Kisimu urged young Kenyans to apply for National Identity Cards if they want to participate in the next general election to help fix the mess that has been brought about by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The ODM National Vice Chairman Mr. Simba Arati decried the increasing cases of insecurity in Kisii which he attributed to complacency by the security apparatus in the county. He said, some local politicians were working closely with the senior police officers in the county to commit criminal offenses hence making the lives of the locals especially the youth more insecure.

Mr. Arati claimed that some boda boda operators had been killed by people be claimed were close allies of some local politicians who work closely with the local police.

He said those attacked are youths who work tirelessly to make ends meet but their only mistake is their association with him (Arati).

He claimed that the government was undermining his work in Kisii by frustrating every effort he makes to improve the lives of the people of Kisii County.

He accused some local politicians of working with officials of the national government to create chaise in Kisii County but vowed not to be coerced into submission.

He said as the Vice Chairman of the ODM party, he will work round the clock to popularize the party in the two Gusii Counties of Kisii and Nyamira.

Other leaders who addressed the rally included the Senator of Nyamira Dr. Okongo Omogeni, MPs Clive Gisairo (North Mugirango), Patrick Osero (Borabu) and Irene Nyakerario (Nominated) as well as ODM National Treasurer Mr. Tim Bosire.

Later in the afternoon Mr. Odinga addressed another rally in Kisumu town where he also launched the party membership recruitment drive.