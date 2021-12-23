Raila to grace Kisumu’s Christmas Street Festival

The County Government of Kisumu has lined up a series of activities during the planned Christmas Street Festival to be graced by the former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

The celebrations will be conducted at night along the city’s major roads – Oginga Odinga street, Jomo Kenyatta and Angawa avenues from 24th to 26th December.

Odinga together with Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o will launch the event at 8.00 PM, Friday, by lighting the Christmas Tree at the Kenya Commercial Bank Roundabout.

The residents and county officials are expected to attend the unique night bash that depicts the Hollywood demeanour.

Ag. City Manager, Abala Wanga, stated the festival would bring together all the residents of Kisumu, stakeholders and business fraternity.

“It will be a day to celebrate cultural diversity and to provide an immense networking opportunity for businesses as we focus on togetherness,” Wanga said, in a statement issued to the press, Thursday.

Some of the activities lined up for the three days festivals include; fireworks, sharing gifts with the less fortunate, entertainment and a 72-hour open economy to local businesses within the CBD triangle to enhance shopping culture and diversity.

All the Covid-19 containment protocols would be observed as well as vaccinating the revellers at the entertainment zones.

The main objective for Prof. Nyong’o’s Administration to conduct the bash is to help in recovering the lakeside economy following the Covid -19 pandemic impacts as well as providing a platform to celebrate the achievements that distinguish Kisumu from other cities.

The County has issued a temporary notice prohibiting motorists from accessing the identified streets between Friday 2.00 PM to Sunday 3.00 PM for purposes of convenience to the participants.

“The roads will be partially closed to allow traders to showcase their wares. Supermarkets shall be allowed to operate 24hrs. Traders will also be allowed to sell their wares freely on the street. Children will have a playing area at Central Park,” read the statement in part.

During this period, very minimal traffic operations would be allowed in the CBD with members of the public encouraged to use alternative routes like Otieno Oyoo, Kampala and Bank Streets, Achieng Oneko, Nzoia and Mosque roads which also access points to CBD, Milimani and other areas in town.

Police have expressed commitment to beef up security within the City and its environs to allow the residents to celebrate Christmas.

The street bash, a first of its kind in the region has been sponsored by the County Government in collaboration with Safaricom, Coca-Cola company, Equator Bottlers, Khetias Supermarkets, Kenya Breweries Limited, KENTONS Ltd and Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (KIWASCO).