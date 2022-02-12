Raila to make musical debut on Monday

Odinga will feature on the “Leo ni Leo” remix by Emmanuel Musindi.

Raila Odinga is due to make his musical debut on Monday, February 14th. The presidential aspirant, popularly referred to as Baba will feature on the “Leo ni leo” remix, a song by Emmanuel Musindi.

The news was announced through Azimio TV’s social media account with a 38-second trailer of the music video.

Something BIG is coming this Monday 14th February at 10 a.m. For the 1st time ever #BabaTheArtist. Leo Ni Leo the Remix Official Music Video Release. pic.twitter.com/KrIzKtkmEM — Azimio TV (@AzimioTv) February 11, 2022

Initially released as “Lelo ni Lelo” in 2017, the popular hit has been consistently featured in Odinga’s campaign rallies lately as he traverses the country to popularize his August presidential bid.

The remix will premiere on Monday at 10 am.