Raila to make one-day tour of Taita Taveta County

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga will today (Friday) make a one-day tour of Taita-Taveta County where he is expected to perform the official launch of several water projects undertaken by both the local County Government and address public barazas.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Communications- ODM, the water projects are in Maktau and Overseer areas which have been badly affected by shortage of water for over the years.

He will thereafter address two rallies; one at Overseer town and another one in Mwatate town where he is expected to give the message Peace, Love, Hope and a Prosperous Kenya through his Azimio la Umoja initiative.

Hon. Odinga is expected to arrive at Maktau in Mwatate Constituency early Friday morning and will be received by local leaders led by the Governor of Taita-Taveta County Hon. Granton Samboja, area MP Hon. Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate), the Deputy Leader of the Majority Party in the National Assembly Hon. Dr. Naomi Shaban, Senator of Taita-Taveta County Hon. Jones Mwaruma among others.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto will be in Roysambu, Nairobi.

He is set to begin his tour at Marurui on Kiambu Road at 9am, then head to Kahawa West roundabout at 10am.

He will then proceed to Soko ya Mawe in Githurai 44 at 11am, then Zimmerman on Kamiti Road at noon, and thereafter the Roysambu roundabout at 1pm.

The DP will then head to Sunton in Kasarani at 2pm, Kasarani Mwiki at 3pm, Njiru shopping centre at 4pm, then finally conclude his tour at the Njiru/Ruai junction at 5pm.